Here is your Tuesday evening Storm Team 11 forecast update.

We will see a few passing clouds tonight with a low temperature near 52 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 79 degrees.

High pressure will bring fair skies to the area Wednesday night with a low of 53 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a high of 83 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low temperature of 55 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with a high of 84 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night and Saturday.

The low Friday night will be 56 with a high on Saturday near 84 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night and Sunday with a low of 56 degrees and a high on Sunday near 85 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a high of 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high of 84 degrees.

Enjoy the rest of your evening.