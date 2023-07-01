We have a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) of seeing severe weather for the rest of the weekend. As of right now, the main threats for these storms are damaging winds, heavy rain and hail. Multiple rounds of storms are predicted to move through our region for the rest of the evening and overnight through our Sunday. With the holiday weekend, it is best to have ways of receiving weather alerts in case of severe weather.

Storm Team 11 Weather calls for a few rounds of storms to move through for the rest of the evening through the overnight. Some storms may be strong to severe with heavy precipitation, strong winds and hail. There will be a 50% rain chance with a low of 68 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Sunday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Our region is in a Slight risk (Level 2 out of 5) for severe weather, meaning that some of the storms could be strong to severe with the potential for damaging winds as well as hail up to golf ball sized. The high will be 89 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a few lingering scattered showers or thunderstorms. The low will be near 68 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Through the majority of the day. It will be warm with a high of 86 degrees. The chance of rain on Monday is 40%. For those attending the Pepsi and Food City Fireworks at Freedom Hall, be prepared for some scattered storms leading up to the Fireworks Monday Night!

We will see scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday night into Tuesday for your July 4th holiday. The low Monday night will be 65 degrees with a high on Tuesday of 87 degrees. The chance of rain on Tuesday is 30%.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 66 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be warm at 88 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night and Thursday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday. The low Wednesday night will be 65 degrees. The high Thursday will be 87 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Thursday night and Friday with a low of 65 degrees and a high on Friday near 85 degrees. The chance of rain on Friday is 60%.

And for next Saturday, a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms with a high of 85 degrees.

Have a great night and a happy rest of your holiday weekend!