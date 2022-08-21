Rain chances increase this evening and tonight into tomorrow. With more scattered thunderstorms making their way over Kentucky that will impact the area later this evening, some areas could be caught in some locally heavy downpours.

Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee are in a marginal (1/4) risk for severe weather whereas Eastern Kentucky is in a slight risk (2/4). Thunderstorms can become strong tonight and flash flooding is possible if caught in a storm.

No flood advisories of any kind are issued at the moment.

We will continue this stormy pattern with widespread rain through tomorrow.



The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain could be locally heavy at times overnight. the low will be 66 degrees.



Mostly cloudy skies in the forecast for Monday with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall could be locally heavy if caught in a thunderstorm. The high will be near 79 degrees.



The rain and clouds start to clear out Monday night as the front pushed through our area. Chance of rain 40% with a low of 60 degrees.



Sun and clouds are in the forecast for Tuesday with a 20 % chance of showers. The high will be near 82 degrees.



Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 60 degrees.



Look for a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday along with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 83 degrees.



Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 62 degrees.



We will see a mix of sun and clouds Thursday and scattered showers. The chance of rain is 30% with a high will be 83 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees.



Have a great start to the work and school week! To those starting a new year of college, good luck form Storm Team 11!