The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for thunderstorms moving through the area. Storms should clear out around 11 pm.

Some storms could become severe and flash flood warnings could be issued with heavy downpours.

Lingering showers tonight with a low near 52 degrees and a 50% chance of rain before midnight. As storms do clear later on, patchy dense fog is likely to form.

Mostly sunny skies in the forecast for tomorrow with a high near 73 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for tomorrow night with a low near 43 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a cool high of 68 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 42 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures in the upper 60s and overnight low temperatures in the low to middle 40s.

Scattered showers will be possible Friday as our area starts to feel the effects of hurricane Ian. Mostly cloudy skies and a 60% chance of rain with a high of 73 degrees.

On Saturday and Sunday, our area will still be seeing the effects of Hurricane Ian with a 60% chance of rain through the period and high temperatures in the low 70s.

