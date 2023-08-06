A few weather threats for you to be aware of:

A few of the storms could be strong to severe through Sunday afternoon and evening. We are in a Slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe weather. Main threats will be damaging wind and the possibility of large hail with stronger storms. There is also a possibility for flash flooding as well.

We have been upgraded to an Enhanced Risk for Monday as we will be expecting multiple rounds of possibly severe storms lasting from the morning through the evening. Main threats will be damaging winds, possibly large hail with stronger storms and there is a possibility of a quick spin-up tornado in the afternoon and evening hours.

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds today with a 40% chance of scattered thunderstorms through the afternoon. A few of the storms could be strong to severe as we are in a Slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe weather, especially through the afternoon. Main threats will be damaging wind and the possibility of large hail. The high will be 86 degrees.

Tonight we will continue to watch the chance of a few strong to severe thunderstorms. The low will be 68 degrees.

Monday we will see multiple rounds of thunderstorms that can be strong to severe. We have been upgraded to an Enhanced Risk for Monday as we will be expecting multiple rounds of possibly severe storms lasting from the morning through the evening. Main threats will be damaging winds, possibly large hail with stronger storms and there is a possibility of a quick spin up tornado in the afternoon and evening hours. The high will be 86 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue Monday night with a low of 66 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 60 degrees.

Wednesday will also be very pleasant. Partly cloudy skies on tap with a 20% chance of a quick pop-up shower or storms. The high will be near 85 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 64 degrees.

There will be a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms on Thursday with a mix of clouds and sun. The high will be 83 degrees.

Scattered storms continue through Thursday night with a low of 65 degrees.

Rain and storms continue through Friday with a 30% rain chance and a high of 86 degrees.

And for next Saturday, a 40% chance of scattered showers with partly cloudy skies. The high will be 88 degrees.

Have a great rest of your weekend!