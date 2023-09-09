The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening. Some of these storms may produce gusty winds and small hail.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for tonight with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 61 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 79 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a few scattered showers or a thunderstorm tapering off early. The low will be 60 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 30% chance of scattered storms. The high will be 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Monday night with a low of 62 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 81 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue through Tuesday night with a low of 60 degrees.

A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Wednesday. The chance of rain is 20% with a high of 75 degrees.

Skies clear out Wednesday night with a low of 50 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and cooler with a high of 76 degrees.

Fair skies and chilly temperatures are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 51 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 76 degrees.

And for next Saturday, a 30% chance of scattered storms with a high of 75 degrees.

Have a great weekend!