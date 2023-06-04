The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for a few pop-up showers or thunderstorms to move across the region for the rest of the evening. Mostly cloudy skies as lingering storms taper off late tonight. The low will be 59 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Monday with a high of 85 degrees. There will be a 40% chance of storms through Monday afternoon and evening.

Scattered showers taper off Monday night leaving partly cloudy skies and a low of 52 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 80 degrees.

Mainly clear skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 53 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. The high will be cooler at 75 degrees.

Showers continue through Wednesday night with a low of 50 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Thursday with a high of 76 degrees. There will be a 30% chance of pop-up afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a high of 77 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies are on tap for Saturday with a high of 80 degrees.

And for next Sunday, partly cloudy skies are forecast with a 30% chance of afternoon pop-up showers and thunderstorms.

Have a great night and a wonderful rest of the weekend!