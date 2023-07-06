The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms for the rest of the afternoon and into the evening lingering into the overnight. The chance of rain tonight will be 30%. The low will be 67 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Friday afternoon and evening. The chance of rain is 40% with a high tomorrow of 88 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies with lingering scattered showers and thunderstorms early Friday night. The chance of rain will be 30% with a low of 66 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 87 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies through Saturday night with a low of 65 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 80 degrees.

Showers continue overnight with a low of 65 degrees.

Monday will have a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees.

Showers start to taper off Monday night with a low of 62 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. The high will be 83 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 62 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 83 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies through Wednesday night with a low of 65 degrees.

And for next Thursday, a 20% chance of a quick shower or thunderstorm. Otherwise partly cloudy skies with a high of 86 degrees.

Have a great night!