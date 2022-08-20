The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies tonight with scattered showers. The low will be 67 degrees.



Rain chances will increase late Sunday afternoon into Sunday night and Monday.

Mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast for Sunday with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms most likely during the late afternoon and evening. The high will be 80 degrees.



The storms continue through the overnight Sunday with a 70% chance of rain. The low will be 66 degrees.



Mostly cloudy skies in the forecast for Monday with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 79 degrees.



Mostly cloudy skies are also in the forecast for Tuesday with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 82 degrees.



Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 60 degrees.



Look for a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday along with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 83 degrees.



Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 62 degrees.



We will see a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. The chance of rain is 40%. The high will be 84 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees.



Have a great rest of the weekend!