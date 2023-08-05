The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for increasing clouds are forecast for tonight with a low of 66 degrees. A few showers will move into the region late tonight. The chance of rain will be 30%.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday With a 30% chance of scattered showers during the day. The high will be 88 degrees.

Sunday night we are watching a chance of severe storms to roll into the region late Sunday night into early Sunday morning. There will be a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. A few of the storms could be strong to severe Sunday afternoon as we are in a Slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe weather. Main threats will be damaging wind and the possibility of large hail. This will last into Monday morning, The low will be 68 degrees.

Monday will start off with some possibly strong storms from Sunday night. We will se a few rounds of thunderstorms and showers through the rest of your Monday. Some of these storms may also be strong to severe as we are in a Slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe weather. A 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms to start off the morning with more scattered storms on tap for the rest of the day. The high will be 86 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue Monday night with a low of 66 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 62 degrees.

Wednesday will also be very pleasant. Partly cloudy skies on tap with a 20% chance of a quick pop-up shower or storms. The high will be near 85 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 64 degrees.

There will be a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms on Thursday with a mix of clouds and sun. The high will be 84 degrees.

Scattered storms continue through Thursday night with a low of 65 degrees.

Rain and storms continue through Friday with a 50% rain chance and a high of 86 degrees.

And for next Saturday, a 30% chance of scattered showers with partly cloudy skies. The high will be 87 degrees.

Have a great weekend!