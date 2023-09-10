The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms for the rest of the evening with a 50% rain chance. 

Storms will taper off early tonight leaving partly cloudy skies. The low tonight will be 61 degrees.

 Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 20% chance of an isolated shower of thunderstorm. The high will be 82 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Monday night with a low of 60 degrees. 

Tuesday will be partly cloudy through most of the day with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening.  The high will be 80 degrees. 

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue through Tuesday night with a low of 60 degrees. 

A few lingering scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Wednesday.  The chance of rain is 30% with a high of 75 degrees. 

Skies start to clear out Wednesday night with a low of 50 degrees. 

Thursday will be partly cloudy and cooler with a high of 76 degrees. 

Fair skies and chilly temperatures are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 48 degrees. 

Friday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 77 degrees. 

We will continue to see partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures on Saturday with a high of 76 degrees.

And on tap for next Sunday, mostly sunny skies with a high of 80 degrees.

Have a great rest of your weekend!