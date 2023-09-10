The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms for the rest of the evening with a 50% rain chance.
Storms will taper off early tonight leaving partly cloudy skies. The low tonight will be 61 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 20% chance of an isolated shower of thunderstorm. The high will be 82 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Monday night with a low of 60 degrees.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy through most of the day with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening. The high will be 80 degrees.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue through Tuesday night with a low of 60 degrees.
A few lingering scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Wednesday. The chance of rain is 30% with a high of 75 degrees.
Skies start to clear out Wednesday night with a low of 50 degrees.
Thursday will be partly cloudy and cooler with a high of 76 degrees.
Fair skies and chilly temperatures are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 48 degrees.
Friday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 77 degrees.
We will continue to see partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures on Saturday with a high of 76 degrees.
And on tap for next Sunday, mostly sunny skies with a high of 80 degrees.
Have a great rest of your weekend!