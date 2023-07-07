The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms that will linger into the early overnight tonight. The high today will be through the upper 80’s here in the Tri- Cities. Skies will clear later on tonight with a low of 65 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 89 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies through Saturday night with a low of 67 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 80% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees.

Showers continue through the overnight with a low of 65 degrees.

Monday will have a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 83 degrees.

Showers start to taper off Monday night with a low of 62 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 20% chance of a scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. The high will be 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 62 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 87 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies through Wednesday night with a low of 64 degrees.

And for next Thursday, a 20% chance of a quick shower or thunderstorm. Otherwise partly cloudy skies with a high of 88 degrees.

Have a great rest of your Friday!