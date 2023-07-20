We are in a slight risk for severe weather for the rest of the evening. Luckily, it looks like the worst is passing to our Southwest, but we could still see a severe storm or two through the evening and early overnight.

The main threat will be the heavy downpours that could cause flash flood warnings as the ground is already saturated from all of the recent rain.

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for scattered showers and thunderstorms for the rest of the night tonight. There may be an isolated severe storm as we head through the overnight as we are in a slight risk of severe weather. The low tonight will be 68 degrees with a 50% rain chance.

Friday will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 84 degrees with a 40% rain chance.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 64 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 20% chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 58 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with just a 20% chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 83 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 62 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 30% chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 84 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Monday night with a low of 63 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will be warm with a high of 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 87 degrees.

And for next Thursday, mostly sunny skies are forecast with a 20% chance of a stray shower. The high will be warm at 88 degrees