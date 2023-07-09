The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for scattered showers and thunderstorms on tap for the rest of the afternoon. Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Our region is still in a Marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe weather. There could possibly be an isolated severe thunderstorm later this afternoon into this evening with the potential for strong winds, heavy downpours and small hail with stronger storms. The high today will be 82 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be near 64 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 20% chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 83 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low near 58 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high of 87 degrees.

Mostly clear are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 60 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 20% chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 89 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 65 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 89 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 67 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Friday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 88 degrees.

And for next Saturday, looking at a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms with a high of 89 degrees.

Have a great rest of your weekend!