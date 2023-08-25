The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few of the storms that do pop up could be strong to severe. The high will be warm at 88 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for tonight with a low of 66 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Saturday with partly cloudy skies. The high will be 90 with a 40% chance of rain. We are in a marginal risk for severe weather so there is a possibility for an isolated strong or severe storm.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 65 degrees.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible Sunday and Monday. The high on Sunday will be 852with a high on Monday near 83 degrees. The chance of rain on Sunday is 50% with a 50% chance Monday. The low temperatures Sunday night will be 65 degrees. The low Monday night will be near 66 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high on Tuesday will be 84 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 65 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies and mild conditions are forecast for Wednesday with a high of 83 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with cool temperatures. The low will be 60 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 80 degrees.