The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies on our Sunday with a 80% chance of showers and maybe a few rumbles of thunder through most of the day. The high will be cooler at 75 degrees.

Widespread rain will taper off but a few showers will linger through Sunday night. The low will be 54 degrees with a 30% rain chance.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with an afternoon high of 78 degrees. There is a 20% chance of a few afternoon pop-up showers.

Skies start to clear Monday night with a low of 50 degrees.

Tuesday with be very pleasant with a high of 80 degrees and partly cloudy skies.

Fair skies on tap for Tuesday night with a low of 51 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high of 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 53 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Thursday with a high of 82 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy skies with a high of 81 degrees.

And for next Saturday, we start off the Fall Season at 2:49a in the morning. Partly cloudy skies are forecast with 40% chance of scattered showers due to the presence of a coastal system. The high will be 79 degrees.

Enjoy the rest of your morning!