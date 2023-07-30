Good morning Tri-Cities! Here is a look at your week ahead.

Today: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50%.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Tonight: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.



Monday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. North winds 10 mph or less.



Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.



Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.



Tuesday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.



Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a stray shower or storm. Highs in the lower 80s. Rain chance 20%.



Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.



Thursday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Chance of rain 30%.



Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50%.



Friday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Chance of rain 60%.



Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50%.



Saturday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Chance of rain 50%.

Have a great rest of your morning.