The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a 70% chance of rain. The high will be cool at 53 degrees.

We keep cloudy skies and scattered showers in the forecast for Saturday night into Sunday. The chance of rain Saturday night is 20% with a 30% chance of scattered showers on Sunday. The low Saturday night will be 44 with a high on Sunday near 62 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night into Monday morning with a few showers possible very early Monday morning. The low-temperature Sunday night into Monday will be near 50 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday late morning through the afternoon with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms late Monday into Monday night. The high Monday will be 72 degrees.

Clearing skies are forecast for late Monday night with a low of 47 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a high near 64 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 35 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high of 69 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a 40% chance of rain late. The low will be 47 degrees.

Clouds and scattered showers and thunderstorms are back on Thursday with a high of 64 degrees. The chance of rain on Thursday is 80%.

We keep cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms Thursday night into Friday. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times. The low Thursday night will be 52 with a high on Friday near 60. The chance of rain is 80% on both Thursday night and Friday.

Colder air will move into the area with the rain changing to snow late Friday into Saturday.

Have a great Saturday!