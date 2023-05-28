The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies Sunday with a 80% chance of rain. The high will be much cooler at 58 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with scattered showers continuing. The low will be near 52 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Memorial Day Monday with a 50% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 68 degrees.

Scattered showers are forecast for Monday night with a low near 54 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with a 30% chance of rain. The high will be 78 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 56 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 50% chance of an afternoon or early evening shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 58 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening. The high will be warm at 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 59 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 30% chance of a few showers and thunderstorms The high will be 85 degrees.

Friday night skies will be partly cloudy with a low of 60 degrees.

And for next Saturday, mostly sunny skies with a mild high of 86 degrees.

Enjoy the rest of your Memorial Day weekend.