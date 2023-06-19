The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for scattered showers and a few storms to continue through this evening. Cooling temperatures will limit the strength of any storms that do form. Any storm will have the potential to bring locally heavy rainfall to the region.

Showers will continue at times through the overnight with a mild low of 65 degrees.

On Tuesday, scattered showers and storms will continue with a 60% chance of rain. The high will be 80 degrees.

The summer solstice happens at 10:57AM on Wednesday and officially kicks off astronomical summer! Unfortunately, we will be looking at a 50% chance of rain and possibly a few rumbles of thunder with a high of 78 degrees.

Showers will continue through the evening hours Wednesday overnight. The low will be 63 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of scattered showers and storms. The high will be 76 degrees.

Showers and storms Thursday evening. The low will be 63 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are on tap for Friday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers. The high will be 82 degrees.

And for next Sunday, partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. The high will be 84 degrees.

Have a wonderful rest of the week!