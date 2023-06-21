The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for scattered showers to continue at times this evening. There will be a 60% chance of rain with a high through the early evening hours.

A few showers linger into the overnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low of 60 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 80% chance of rain through most of the day. The high will be 72 degrees.

Showers will continue through Thursday night with a low of 62 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are on tap for Friday with a 70% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 77 degrees.

Scattered showers will linger through Friday night with a low of 60 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 79 degrees.

Showers will taper off Saturday night with a low of 60 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies are on tap for Sunday with a high of 86 degrees. A 20% chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible towards the evening hours.

Scattered showers will return through our Sunday evening. The low will be 62 degrees.

Widespread showers are back in the forecast on Monday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and storms. The high will be 84 degrees.

Mostly clear skies can be expected Monday night. The low will be cooler at 59 degrees.

Tuesday, scattered showers and storms are on tap with a 30% chance of rain. The high will be 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies on tap Tuesday night. The low will be 58 degrees.

Wednesday we will see a mix of sun and clouds through the day with a mild high of 83 degrees.

Have a great evening.