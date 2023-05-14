The Storm Team 11 Weather Forecast calls for showers tapering off this evening under mostly cloudy skies. The low will be 59 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 78 degrees.

We will keep scattered showers and possible thunderstorms in the forecast for Monday night and Tuesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

The low Monday night will be 60 with a high on Tuesday near 78 degrees with a 70% chance of rain.

Rain tapers off Tuesday night. The low will be 57 degrees.

Cloudy skies linger into early Wednesday morning with a 40% chance of scattered showers through the late morning and afternoon. The high will be 77 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 51 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 20% chance of afternoon and evening storms. The high will be 78 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies on tap with a 20% chance of afternoon and evening storms on Friday. The high will be 80 degrees.

Next Saturday, scattered showers look likely with a high of 75 degrees. The chance of rain will be 50%.

Sunday the scattered showers remain into the afternoon with a high of 75 degrees. The rain chance is 40%.

