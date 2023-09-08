The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a 40% Chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The low will be 62 degrees. 

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be 82 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The low will be near 60 degrees. 

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be 78 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a few scattered showers or a thunderstorm early.  The low will be 60 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a high of 80 degrees. 

Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 62 degrees. 

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be 82 degrees. 

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday night with a low of 60 degrees. 

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Wednesday.  The chance of rain is 50%.  The high on Wednesday will be 75 degrees. 

Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 52 degrees. 

Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 73 degrees. 

Fair skies and chilly temperatures are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 48 degrees. 

Friday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 74 degrees.

Have a great weekend!