The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a 40% Chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 62 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be near 60 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 78 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a few scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. The low will be 60 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a high of 80 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 62 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday night with a low of 60 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Wednesday. The chance of rain is 50%. The high on Wednesday will be 75 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 52 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 73 degrees.

Fair skies and chilly temperatures are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 48 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 74 degrees.

Have a great weekend!