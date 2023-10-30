The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies tonight with a 30% chance of rain. The low will be 39 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday morning with afternoon sunshine. It will be a breezy day with a high of 53 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 25 degrees. We will have our first freeze of the season.

Sunny skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Wednesday. The high will be cold at 44 degrees. The higher elevations will stay in the 30’s.

Fair skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Wednesday night with a freeze and frost. The low will be 24 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and cool with a high of 54 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 28 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a high of 60 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 38 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with a 20% chance of rain late. The high will be 65 degrees.

Scattered showers are forecast for Sunday night and Monday. The low will be 43 with a high on Monday near 60 degrees.

