

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for scattered showers are forecast for tonight with skies clearing late. The low will be 64 degrees.

We are in for a great weekend ahead as the cold front pushes out all the moisture and dry air comes in!

The cooler temperatures also are making their way into the forecast as well making it start to feel like fall

Partly sunny skies are forecast for Friday. The high will be 80 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 54 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a high of 83 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 56 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday. The high will be near 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Monday night and Tuesday. The low will be 60 degrees on Monday night. Tuesday will have a high near 80 degrees. The chance of rain on Tuesday is 20%.

Wednesday the high will be 80 degrees with a chance of rain of 20%.

Next Thursday will be partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be 78 degrees.

Have a great rest of the week and enjoy the weekend!