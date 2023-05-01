Our Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies this evening with a 40% chance of a few passing showers. It will also be breezy with gusts up to 30 mph possible. The low will be 41.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 20% chance of a stray shower. The high will be 58 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with increasing shower chances through the evening. The low will be 40 degrees.

Wednesday morning we could see a 30% chance of a few showers. Otherwise, the skies will remain mostly cloudy. The high will be 62 degrees.

Mainly clear skies are on tap for Wednesday night with a chilly low of 38 degrees.

Thursday will feature warmer conditions with plenty of sunshine. The high will be 65 degrees.

Thursday evening will be mostly clear. The low will be 37 degrees.

Friday we will be under mostly sunny skies with a 30% chance of rain late in the evening. The high will be 68 degrees.

Friday night looks wet with scattered showers continuing at time. The low will be 43 degrees.

Saturday we will see a 40% chance of scattered showers through the early afternoon. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy The high will be 72 degrees.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy. The low will be 48 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a stray shower chance possible. The high will be a mild 76 degrees.

Next Monday will be mild with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 78 degrees.

Have a great evening.