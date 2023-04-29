The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies on tap for tonight with a 40% chance of scattered showers. The low will be 53 degrees.

Widespread rain is forecast for Sunday with a 60% chance of rain. The high will be 64 degrees.

We still keep a 30% chance of scattered showers through Sunday night with a low of 38 degrees.

Cooler temperatures are on tap for the start of the workweek. Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and a high of 54 degrees.

Showers continue through Monday night with a 50% chance of showers. The low will be 39 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 30% chance of a few scattered showers. The high will be 56 degrees.

Showers continue through Tuesday night with a low of 40 degrees. The chance of rain will be 40%.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy to start with showers from the night before tapering off through Wednesday morning. Skies will clear through the rest of the morning and afternoon. The high will be 59 degrees.

Mainly clear skies are on tap for Wednesday night with a chilly low of 36 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies are forecast on Thursday with a high of 67 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies with a 50% chance of rain and a high of 70 degrees.

And for next Saturday partly cloudy skies are on tap with a high of 68 degrees.

Have a great night!