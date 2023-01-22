Good morning Tri-Cities! Here is a look at your Sunday forecast.

Today: Mostly cloudy. Rain this morning, then a slight chance of rain early this afternoon. A chance of rain late. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Tonight: Rain until early morning, then a chance of rain late. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain in the morning and early afternoon, then a slight chance of rain late. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the mid-20s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light winds.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid-30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Wednesday: Rain, breezy with highs in the lower to mid to upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Thursday: Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy in the morning with a 30 percent chance of snow showers, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid-30s.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Have a great morning!