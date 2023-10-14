Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies and a 40% chance of scattered showers through the day. The high will be 72 degrees. Much colder air and showers take over for the rest of this weekend and into next week as a large area of low pressure sits over the region.

Showers will continue at times Saturday night. The low will be 48 degrees.

Showers and clouds will stay into our Sunday with much cooler air once again moving into the region. The chance of rain will be 40% with a high of around 55 degrees. Sunday evening, we will see showers at times under cloudy skies. The low will be 41 degrees.

Monday we will hold onto clouds with a 40% chance of showers. The high will be only 50 degrees. A few showers are possible on Monday night. The low will be 42 degrees.

Tuesday stays wet and cool with a 30% chance of showers under mostly cloudy skies. The high will be 58 degrees. Tuesday night we will see fair skies with a cold low of 38 degrees.

Slight ridging aloft moves over the region Wednesday into Thursday allowing for sunshine and warmer temperatures to return to the region. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 66 degrees. Expect fair skies Wednesday night with a low of 40 degrees.

Thursday will be sunny as well with a high of 70 degrees.

Next Friday another storm system moves into the region bringing a 60% chance of showers and a high of 65 degrees.

Have a great morning!