Flood advisories for Southwest Virginia and Eastern Kentucky have been extended until 10 p.m. tonight.

Some storms are rolling through tonight and could lead to locally heavy downpours.

More rain is on the way tomorrow. We will see a very similar pattern tomorrow with storms moving in during the late morning and early afternoon leading into the evening hours like what we have been seeing the past few days.

The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for a 50% chance of storms tonight from earlier in the day. The low will be 67 degrees.

Tomorrow calls for a 70% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 86 degrees.

Tomorrow night calls for a 50% chance of storms tonight from earlier in the day. The low will be 66 degrees. Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 84 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies Wednesday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms with a high of 83 degrees.

On Thursday, partly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of scattered storms. The high will be 81 degrees.

On Friday, partly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of scattered storms. The high will be 82 degrees.

For next Saturday we finally start to dry out with a 30% chance of rain and partly cloudy skies. The high will be 84 degrees.

As for next Sunday, the forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a 20% chance of a quick shower. The high will be 83 degrees.

