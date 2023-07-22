The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mainly clear skies tonight with a low of 60 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with just a 20% chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 85 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low near 61 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high of 86 degrees. There is a 20% chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 60 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 20% chance of a pop-up afternoon shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 88 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 63 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 90 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 65 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be hot at 90 degrees. Scattered showers linger through Thursday night with a low of 64 degrees.

On Friday, scattered storms are back in the forecast with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 91 degrees.

And for next Saturday, a mix of sun and clouds is on tap with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 89 degrees.

Have a wonderful rest of your weekend!