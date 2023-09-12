Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms early. Showers and thunderstorms likely late. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Mostly cloudy skies overnight. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.



Wednesday we will see partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 20 percent.



Wednesday night we hold onto mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.



Thursday we will see sunny skies. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.



Thursday evening we hold onto mostly clear skies. Lows in the upper 40s.



Our Friday looks sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.



Friday night skies will stay mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.



A sunny Saturday is on tap. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.



Saturday night stays partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s.



Sunday looks mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.



Sunday evening we hold onto partly cloudy conditions. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.



Monday we will see a few clouds. An isolated shower or thunderstorm possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Next Tuesday we will see a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 70s.

Have a great rest of your afternoon and evening.