Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly before 3 a.m. Patchy fog will roll in after 4 a.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind around 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Patchy fog before 9 am. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 88. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 86. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: A chance of thunderstorms before 8 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 90.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 92.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 93.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 90.

Enjoy the rest of your evening.