Good Saturday afternoon. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast.

For our Saturday we will see a hot and humid afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing through the afternoon and the evening. A few of these storms could be on the stronger side with the main threats being gusty winds and some small hail. The high will be 92 with a 40% rain chance.

Saturday evening, we will see mostly cloudy skies with a low of 65.

Sunday we will see another hot afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms looking likely through the evening. A few of these storms could also be on the stronger side with gusty winds and small hail a possibility. The high will be 88 with a 60% rain chance.

Sunday night shower and thunderstorm activity look to continue as a cold front push towards the area. The low will be 68 with a 60% rain chance.

Monday morning a few showers and storms will linger with partly cloudy skies expected through the afternoon. The high will be 79 with a 40% rain chance.

Monday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 57.

Tuesday we will see mostly sunny skies with a high of 81.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 58.

Wednesday we could see a few isolated showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon. The high will be 86 with a 20% rain chance.

Wednesday evening will be mostly clear with a low of 62.

Thursday we could see a few isolated showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon. The high will be 88 with a 20% rain chance.

Thursday evening will be mostly clear with a low of 63.

Friday a few scattered showers and storms look possible through the afternoon. The high will be 87 with a 30% rain chance.

Enjoy the rest of your afternoon.