Scattered showers overnight with sunshine Thursday Afternoon – More rain Friday through Monday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Passing clouds and scattered showers possible overnight with a low near 39 degrees.

Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sun Thursday. High 55.

Clouds return Thursday night and Friday with a chance of rain. There could be a little wintry mix at times especially across the mountains of northwest North Carolina northward into Virginia late Thursday night into Friday. The low will be 33 with a high of Friday of 48 degrees. The rain chance Friday is 60%.

Scattered showers will be possible Saturday with a high near 58 degrees.

Rain will pick up across the region late Saturday into Sunday and Monday. Rainfall could be heavy at times with the potential for at least two to four inches across the region. The heavy rains could result in localized flash flooding. Stay up to dat with the weather as we go into the weekend.. THe high Saturday will be 58 with a high on Sunday near 63 degrees.

Have a great night!