The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies overnight with a 30% chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. The low will be 65 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be cooler at 76 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 65 degrees.

Friday will give way to mostly cloudy skies along with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 80 degrees.

Rainfall Thursday to Friday could range from one to maybe as much as three inches in some areas which could result in localized flash flooding.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms The low will be 66 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

Skies will be partly cloudy Saturday night with a slight chance for a few storms early. The low will be 66 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 88 degrees.

We keep the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms early Sunday night with a low near 68 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. The high will be 83 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Monday night into Tuesday. The chance of rain on Tuesday is 60%. The low Monday night will be 65 with a high on Tuesday near 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night and Wednesday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. The low Tuesday night will be 63 with a high on Wednesday near 83 degrees.

Have a great night.