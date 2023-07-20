The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for rain tapering off later on tonight. The low tonight will be 68 degrees with a 50% rain chance.

Friday will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 84 degrees with a 40% rain chance.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 64 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 20% chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 58 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with just a 20% chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 83 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 62 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 30% chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 84 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Monday night with a low of 63 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will be warm with a high of 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 87 degrees.

And for next Thursday, mostly sunny skies are forecast with a 20% chance of a stray shower. The high will be warm at 88 degrees