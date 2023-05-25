The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for a 20% chance of scattered showers during the afternoon into the early evening. The high today will be 79 degrees.

Partly cloudy are on tap for tonight as showers taper off with a low of 53 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a high of 77 degrees.

We will see mostly cloudy skies for Friday night with a low of 48 degrees.

This weekend an upper-level low will dominate our weather through the weekend into next week. That will create mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and cooler temperatures for the long weekend.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain. The high will be 64 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast through Saturday night with lingering showers. The low will be 50 degrees.

On Sunday, we will see a mix of clouds and sun across the region with a 50% chance of scattered showers through the day. The high will be cooler at 70 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast Sunday night with a low of 52 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are on tap for Memorial Day Monday with a high of 75 degrees. There will be a 40% chance of showers through the day.

The clouds and scattered showers continue through Monday night with a low of 54 degrees.

We will see mostly cloudy skies Tuesday with a 20% chance of rain and a high of 78 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies again next Wednesday with a 20% chance of rain and a high of 82 degrees.