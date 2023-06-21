The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms to kick off the first day of Summer. Winds will be gusty today with winds coming from the northeast at 10-15 mph with gusts to 20 degrees. There will be a 40% chance of rain with a high of 74 degrees.

A few showers linger into the overnight with a 30% chance of rain. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low of 61 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain through most of the day. The high will be 77 degrees.

Showers will continue through Thursday night with a low of 62 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Friday with a 60% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 78 degrees.

Scattered showers will linger through Friday night with a low of 61 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers. The high will be 81 degrees.

Showers will taper off Saturday night with a low of 62 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies are on tap for Sunday with a high of 86 degrees.

Widespread showers are back in the forecast on Monday with a 50% chance of rain. The high will be 83 degrees.

And for next Tuesday, scattered showers are on tap with a 30% chance of rain. The high will be 82 degrees.

Have a wonderful day and Happy Summer!