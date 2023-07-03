Tonight: Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this evening. Mostly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid-60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Independence Day: Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-80s. Light winds.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-60s. Light winds.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-60s. Light winds.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Friday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Monday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Have a great night!