Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for a 40% chance of scattered showers and t-storms. A few storms, especially across southwest Virginia, could be on the stronger side. The main threats are damaging wind and small hail. Locally heavy rainfall will also be possible in any storm that forms.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Showers and t-storms are possible early Wednesday night with a low of 55 degrees.

Scattered showers and t-storms continue into Thursday with a 50% chance of rain. The high will be 78 degrees. Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a few showers. The low will be 56 degrees.

We will round out the work week with a 20% chance of a stray shower or t-storm, mainly Friday morning with a high of 78 degrees. We will see partly cloudy skies arrive Friday evening with a low of 56 degrees.

Saturday looks very mild with a high of 82 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Saturday evening, we will see fair skies with a low of 57 degrees.

The great weather will continue into Sunday with a high of 80 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Sunday night will be clear with a low of 55 degrees.

Monday we will start the work week with a mild high of 82 degrees. The skies will be mostly clear. Monday night will see fair skies with a low of 56 degrees.

The dry stretch of weather will continue into Tuesday under fair skies. The high will be 83 degrees.

Next Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a high of 83 degrees.

Have a great rest of your evening.