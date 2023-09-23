Happy first day of Fall!

The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for partly cloudy skies for the rest of the evening. Those in the North Carolina mountains and in Eastern Southwest Virginia may see a few showers brought in by Tropical Storm Ophelia as the system rides up the East Coast.

The entire region will see an increase in clouds through the overnight with a low of 53 degrees. Winds will be a little breezy overnight as well as Ophelia brings in cool air from the north.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with a high of 75 degrees.

Clouds will start to clear Sunday night with a low of 55 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday in the Tri-Cities. However, there is a 20% chance of some showers in the North Carolina Mountains and in Eastern Southwest Virginia. The high will be 80 degrees.

Rain chances start to increase through Monday night. The low will be 58 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 75 degrees.

Rain continues with the possibility of a few thunderstorms Tuesday night with a low of 56 degrees.

Scattered showers and storms continue into Wednesday with a 50% rain chance and a high of 74 degrees.

Showers start to taper off Wednesday night with a low of 55 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Thursday. Scattered showers will move back into the region Thursday evening with a 50% chance of rain. The high will be 75 degrees.

Storms continue through Thursday night with a low of 54 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are on tap for Friday with a 50% chance of rain. The high will be 76 degrees.

And for next Saturday, partly cloudy skies are on tap with a high of 77 degrees.

