Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Here is your Storm Team 11 late evening forecast update.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of rain after 4pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 69. East wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: A chance of rain and thunderstorms before 8pm, then rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8pm and 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. West wind around 10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 69.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 73. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Enjoy the rest of your Thursday.