The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for partly cloudy skies on tap for this afternoon with a few scattered showers across the region. There is a 30% chance of rain with a high of 76 degrees.

We keep the chance of scattered showers through the overnight with a low of 57 degrees.

A few scattered showers are on tap for Friday with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be 79 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 56 degrees. The low will be 56 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with pleasant temperatures. The high will be 82 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 56 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast on Sunday with a high of 81 degrees.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 53 degrees.

And we will start off the next work week with warm temperatures and partly cloudy skies. The high will be 80 degrees.

Monday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 52 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures are on tap with a high of 84 degrees.

And for next Wednesday, mostly sunny skies are forecast with a high of 81 degrees.

Have a great Thursday.