Good morning. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast for the week ahead.

Flash flooding continues to remain a threat through the rest of this week. Looking at the latest data, the axis of heaviest rainfall looks to set up across Southwest Virginia. This doesn’t mean that Northeast Tennessee will not see periods of heavy rain over the next several days.

In addition to flash flooding, a few stronger storms are possible across the area Tuesday thru Thursday. This is only if we see patches of sunshine to help destabilize the atmosphere. The main threat would be damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph.

Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2 a.m, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: Showers likely before 8 a.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8 a.m and 2 p.m, then showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. High near 83. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m., then a chance of showers. Low around 67. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday: A chance of showers before 8 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 a.m and 2 p.m, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., then a chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Monday: Scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Enjoy the rest of your morning.