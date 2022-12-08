The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies with fog tonight along with a 60% chance of rain. The low will be near 53 degrees.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain. The high will be 58 degrees.

Clouds and fog are forecast for Friday night with a 40% chance of scattered showers. The low will be 43 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain late in the day. The high will be 57 degrees.

Cloudy skies and rain are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 45 degrees.

We start Sunday with mostly cloudy skies along with a 50% chance of rain. The high will be 55 degrees.

Skies will clear Sunday night with a low of 36 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and cool with a high near 53 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 34 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high near 55 degrees.

Clouds will increase across the area Tuesday night with a low near 37 degrees.

Wednesday will be cloudy with a 50% chance of rain late in the day. The high will be cool at 54 degrees.

Clouds and rain are back in the forecast for Wednesday night and Thursday. The low will be near 40 degrees with a high on Thursday at 56 degrees. The chance of rain on Thursday is 60%.

Enjoy the rest of your evening.