The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for scattered showers at times Tuesday evening along with breezy conditions. The low will be 47 degrees.

Wednesday morning will feature mostly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers. The high will be 58 degrees. Skies will be partly cloudy Wednesday night with a cold low of 37 degrees.

As we head through the rest of the holiday week, much cooler air will invade. Thursday will be cold and mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain transitioning to snow showers later in the day. The high will be 46 degrees. Thursday night will be cloudy and cold with scattered snow showers. The low will be 32 degrees.

Friday will be cold and cloudy with a 60% chance of snow showers through the day. Most of the accumulation looks to be confined mainly to the mountains at this time, however, parts of the Tri-Cities may sometimes see snow. The high will be 40 degrees. Snow showers will continue at times Friday night with a low of 28 degrees.

Clouds will stick around into Saturday with a 20% chance of lingering snow flurries. The high will be 43 degrees. Saturday night will be cloudy and cold with a low of 25 degrees.

We finally see a break from the active weather with a few passing clouds for our New Year’s Eve. The high will be 46 degrees.

Next year (New Year’s Day) looks chilly with a 50% chance of a wintry mix. The high will be 45 degrees.