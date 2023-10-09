Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for a 30% chance of showers through the evening, especially later. The low will be 45 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Tuesday we will see partly cloudy skies with a high of 73 degrees. Tuesday night we will see a few passing clouds with a low of 43 degrees.

We will see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday. The high will be 70 degrees. Wednesday night we will see mostly cloudy skies with a low of 50 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a mild high of 76 degrees. Thursday evening will be partly cloudy with a low of 53 degrees.

Friday we will see mostly cloudy skies with 30% of late evening showers. Friday evening, we will see scattered showers continue. The low will be 58 degrees.

Saturday looks to provide the next best chance of widespread rain for the area with a 50% chance of scattered showers through the day. The high will be 72 degrees. Showers will continue at times Saturday night. The low will be 48 degrees.

Showers and clouds will linger into our Sunday with much cooler air once again moving into the region. The chance of rain will be 40% with a high of around 57 degrees.

Next Monday we will hold onto clouds with a 30% chance of showers. The high will be 56 degrees.

Enjoy the rest of your afternoon and evening.