Scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight with lingering showers Friday -A warm weekend on the way

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies tonight with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 60.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 20% chance of scattered showers. High 79.

Partly cloudy skies Friday night with a low near 58 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with slight chance for a mountain shower. The high will be 84 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 63.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of an afternoon or early evening shower or thunderstorm. High 87.

Have a great night.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss