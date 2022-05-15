The Storm Team 11 Forecast: Partly cloudy skies today with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for tonight with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 58 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Monday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms from the morning into the early afternoon. A few of the storms could become strong to severe with the potential for damaging winds and hail. The high will be 76 degrees.

Skies clear Monday night with a low near 50 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 76 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 52 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 60 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 87 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies and hot temperatures are forecast for Friday and Saturday with a 40% chance of scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms each day. High temperatures will be near 90 with overnight low temperatures in the lower 60’s.

Have a great day!